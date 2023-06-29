The Other Two: Max Series Has Ended; No Season Four for Comedy Series (Reaction)

The Other Two has ended with the release of its third season finale earlier today on Max. The dark comedy series, created by Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider, will not return for a fourth season.

Starring Drew Tarver, Heléne Yorke, Case Walker, Ken Marino, and Molly Shannon, The Other Two follows a pair of siblings, actor Cary (Tarver) and former dancer Brooke (Yorke), as they deal with their younger brother’s sudden rise to fame. Season three finds the pair dealing with their own fame.

Per THR, the Max series ends following multiple staff complaints about Kelly and Schneider on set and in the writers room. An HR investigation investigated the complaints from writers and crew, but the pair were cleared of wrongdoing.

Kelly and Schneider said the following about ending the series in a statement:

“It is bittersweet to say goodbye to the Dubek family after three seasons, but we always knew, both creatively and personally, that this was where we wanted to end their stories. And because we are quite literally out of ways to humiliate Drew Tarver, so what’s the point? We are deeply grateful to everyone (gays) who watched the show, to Max for giving us a second home and life, and to our writers, producers and crew, who gave so much of their time, talent, and passion to this show over the last 45ish years. And finally, an enormous thank you to Heléne, Drew, Molly, Case, Wanda, Josh, Brandon, and everyone in our brilliant cast (except Ken) who all made this show better than it had any right to be, and who we will miss terribly (especially Ken). Long live ChaseDreams. #chasedreams #globsaregay #feet.”

“From the moment we met the Dubek family, we knew that we needed to bring this show to streaming as one of our very first and most signature Max originals,” said Suzanna Makkos, exec vp originals at Max. “We are so proud to have delivered a hilarious and poignant third and final season of The Other Two. With its creative and out-of-the-box commentary about the entertainment industry, Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider masterminded a staple in pop culture that continuously reached new heights and resonated with so many. While the series has come to its natural conclusion, we wish all the best for this wonderful cast and crew.”

What do you think? Are you sad to hear there will not be a fourth season of The Other Two? Did you want to see more of the Dubek family on Max?