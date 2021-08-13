Sort Of: HBO Max Partners with CBC on New Comedy Series

Sort Of is headed to both HBO Max and CBC. Commissioned by the pair, the series is produced by Sienna Films, a Sphere Media company, with the participation of the Canada Media Fund. Bilal Baig both stars in and co-created the new series with Fab Filippo. It will air this fall on Canadian television and HBO Max.

HBO Max revealed the following about the plot of Sort Of:

“SORT OF follows the journey of “Sabi Mehboob” (Baig), a gender fluid millennial who straddles various identities from sexy bartender at an LGBTQ bookstore/bar, to the youngest child in a large Pakistani family, to the de facto parent of a downtown hipster family. Sabi feels like they’re in transition in every aspect of their life, from gender to love to sexuality to family to career. A coming-of-age story, SORT OF exposes the labels we once poured ourselves into as no longer applicable…to anyone.”

A premiere date and additional cast for this upcoming series will be announced at a later time.

