Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

Sort Of: HBO Max Partners with CBC on New Comedy Series

by Regina Avalos,

Sort Of is headed to both HBO Max and CBC. Commissioned by the pair, the series is produced by Sienna Films, a Sphere Media company, with the participation of the Canada Media Fund. Bilal Baig both stars in and co-created the new series with Fab Filippo. It will air this fall on Canadian television and HBO Max.

HBO Max revealed the following about the plot of Sort Of:

SORT OF follows the journey of “Sabi Mehboob” (Baig), a gender fluid millennial who straddles various identities from sexy bartender at an LGBTQ bookstore/bar, to the youngest child in a large Pakistani family, to the de facto parent of a downtown hipster family. Sabi feels like they’re in transition in every aspect of their life, from gender to love to sexuality to family to career. A coming-of-age story, SORT OF exposes the labels we once poured ourselves into as no longer applicable…to anyone.”

A premiere date and additional cast for this upcoming series will be announced at a later time.

What do you think? Will you watch Sort Of on HBO Max or CBC in Canada?



Canceled and renewed TV show
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x