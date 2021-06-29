Made for Love: Season Two Renewal for HBO Max Dark Comedy Series

Hazel’s story will continue. HBO Max has renewed the Made for Love TV show for a second season. The first season of eight episodes finished being released on April 15th and a release date for season two will be announced in the future.

A dark and absurd comedy series, the Made for Love TV show is based on the novel of the same name by Alissa Nutting. The show stars Cristin Milioti, Billy Magnussen, Dan Bakkedahl, Noma Dumezweni, Augusto Aguilera, Caleb Foote and Ray Romano. This cynically poignant story of love and divorce follows Hazel Green (Milioti), a thirty-something woman who’s on the run after 10 years in a suffocating marriage to Byron Gogol (Magnussen), a controlling tech billionaire. She discovers that her husband has implanted a high-tech tracking device in her brain — the Made for Love chip. This chip allows him to track her, watch her, and know her “emotional data” as she tries to regain her independence.

Here’s the renewal press release from HBO Max:

HBO Max Renews Critically Acclaimed Comedy Series MADE FOR LOVE For A Second Season Executive Producers Christina Lee And Alissa Nutting To Co-Showrun Series From Paramount Television Studios HBO Max has renewed the Max Original series MADE FOR LOVE for a second season. The critically acclaimed, darkly absurd comedy ranks among HBO Max’s top original half-hours since launch. Based on the novel by Alissa Nutting, MADE FOR LOVE is a cynically poignant story of love and divorce following Hazel Green (Cristin Milioti), a thirty-something woman on the run after ten years in a suffocating marriage to Byron Gogol (Billy Magnussen), a controlling tech billionaire. Soon she discovers that her husband has implanted a monitoring device – the Made for Love chip – in her brain, allowing him to track her, watch her, and know her “emotional data” as she tries to regain her independence. Through the chip, Byron’s able to watch Hazel’s every move as she flees to her desert hometown to take refuge with her aging widower father Herbert (Ray Romano) and his synthetic partner, Diane. MADE FOR LOVE is a production of Paramount Television Studios. In addition to Milioti, Magnussen and Romano, season one of MADE FOR LOVE starred Dan Bakkedahl, Noma Dumezweni, Augusto Aguilera and Caleb Foote. Season one of MADE FOR LOVE was executive produced by Christina Lee, Alissa Nutting, Patrick Somerville, Dean Bakopoulos, Liza Chasin and SJ Clarkson. Stephanie Laing was a Co-EP and directed six episodes, including the pilot and season finale episodes, and Alethea Jones directed two episodes. Christina Lee, season one showrunner, will be joined by Alissa Nutting to showrun season two. MADE FOR LOVE received considerable praise from critics with The Wall Street Journal writing, “[MADE FOR LOVE] occupies a sweet spot of satire, social critique and surveillance-state-inspired horror while still being hilarious” and hailing Milioti as “impossible not to watch.” Rolling Stone celebrated Milioti’s performance as “dynamic and winning as ever” and Romano’s skill as he “deftly underplays the material to get laughs.” The Chicago Tribune heralded MADE FOR LOVE as “cheekily bewitching” and praised Magnussen’s “incredible performance.” “MADE FOR LOVE is funny, dark, and entirely unique,” said Suzanna Makkos, EVP, Original Comedy and Adult Animation, HBO Max. “We are thrilled to be reuniting with this dream team of talented producers, incredible cast, and CGI dolphins to tell the next chapter of this exciting story.” “We’re thrilled we get the chance to work with our incredible cast and crew again. We would’ve announced the pick-up earlier, but it was a beast closing Diane’s deal. Everyone thinks she’s a doll but she’s a real hard-ass,” said executive producers and season two showrunners Christina Lee and Alissa Nutting. Paramount Television Studios is a leading studio, developing and financing a wide range of cutting-edge and entertaining television content across all media platforms for distribution worldwide. The studio’s robust slate includes “Defending Jacob” (Apple TV+), “Home Before Dark” (Apple TV+), Tom Clancy’s “Jack Ryan” (Amazon), “13 Reasons Why” (Netflix), “The Alienist” (TNT), “The Alienist: The Angel of Darkness” (TNT), “The Haunting of Hill House” (Netflix), “The Haunting of Bly Manor” (Netflix), “Shantaram” (Apple TV+), “Made For Love” (HBO Max), “Station Eleven” (HBO Max), “Catch-22” (Hulu), “First Wives Club” (BET+), “Looking for Alaska” (Hulu), “Boomerang” (BET), “Briarpatch” (USA), and “Paradise Lost” (Spectrum Originals) among others. Paramount Television Studios is part of Paramount Pictures Corporation (PPC), a global producer and distributor of filmed entertainment. PPC is a subsidiary of ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIAC; VIACA), a global content company with premier television, film and digital entertainment brands.

What do you think? Did you enjoy the first season of Made for Love on HBO Max? Will you be watching season two?