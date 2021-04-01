Network: HBO Max

Episodes: Ongoing (half-hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: April 1, 2021 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Cristin Milioti, Billy Magnussen, Dan Bakkedahl, Noma Dumezweni, Augusto Aguilera, Caleb Foote, and Ray Romano.

TV show description:

A dark and absurd comedy series, the Made for Love TV show is based on the novel of the same name by Alissa Nutting.

This cynically poignant story of love and divorce follows Hazel Green (Milioti), a thirty-something woman who’s on the run after 10 years in a suffocating marriage to Byron Gogol (Magnussen), a controlling tech billionaire.

She discovers that her husband has implanted a high-tech tracking device in her brain — the Made for Love chip. This chip allows him to track her, watch her, and know her “emotional data” as she tries to regain her independence.

Through the chip, Byron’s able to watch Hazel’s every move as she flees to her desert hometown to take refuge with her aging widower father, Herbert (Romano), and his synthetic partner, Diane.

