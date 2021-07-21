Love Life: Season Two Casting Announced for HBO Max Romantic Comedy Series

Love Life is getting ready for its second season on HBO Max, and the streaming service has now announced the cast for the romantic comedy series. Punkie Johnson, Leslie Bibb, John Earl Jelks, Arian Moayed, Kimberly Elise, Ego Nwodim, and Blair Underwood will appear in the second season which will follow a man (William Jackson Harper) when he starts a new search for love after a years-long relationship ends.

HBO Max revealed more about the second season of Love Life in a press release.

“Season two of the Max Original LOVE LIFE, a romantic comedy anthology series from Lionsgate Television and Feigco Entertainment, focuses on “Marcus Watkins” (Emmy(R) nominee and executive producer (William Jackson Harper) as he comes out of a years-long relationship with the woman he thought was going to be his person. The rug pulled out from under him, he is plunged back into the search for the romantic fulfillment that he thought he had already found. The new season is currently in production in New York.

Newly Announced Series Regular:

Punkie Johnson (Saturday Night Live, Space Force) as “Ida Watkins,” Marcus’s outspoken sister who is much more in tune with her authentic self than her brother is. Ida will say anything to anyone, often to hilarious effect.

Newly Announced Recurring Guest Stars:

Leslie Bibb (Jupiter’s Legacy, “Iron Man,” “Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby”) as “Becca Evans,” a twice-divorced mother of two with whom Marcus enters into a purely sexual relationship, but like any such relationship, it soon becomes more complicated than that.

John Earl Jelks (On Becoming a God in Central Florida, True Detective, Night Comes On) as “Kirby Watkins,” Marcus’s affable yet formidable father, who casts a large shadow over his son. As adults, the two will finally grow closer and learn to connect.

Arian Moayed (Succession, Inventing Anna, Accidental Wolf) as “Kian Parsa,” one of Marcus’s best friends, a tech millionaire who recently sold his company. But even though he’s rich now, and sometimes kind of a douche, Kian is still the same sweet, lovable guy Marcus has known forever.

Newly Announced Guest Stars:

Kimberly Elise (Mosquito Coast, “Ad Astra,” “The Manchurian Candidate”) as “Suzanné Hayward,” Mia’s (Jessica Williams) eccentric and often irresponsible mother. She has always leaned on her daughter, forcing Mia to grow up fast and learn how to keep things on the rails.

Ego Nwodim (Saturday Night Live, Brockmire, Shrill) as “Ola Adebayo,” a beautiful playwright who seems perfect on paper to Marcus. But the two get so serious so fast that both of them are forced to confront how right they really are for each other.

Blair Underwood (When They See Us, Dear White People, In Treatment) as “Leon Hines,” Mia’s debonair yet often absent father, and their relationship, or lack thereof, has fundamentally shaped Mia’s romantic life as an adult.

Previously announced cast members include: William Jackson Harper, Jessica Williams, Chris “Comedian CP” Powell, Janet Hubert, Jordan Rock and Maya Kazan. Season one’s Anna Kendrick, who also executive produces, Zoë Chao, Peter Vack, Sasha Compére and Nick Thune will appear in season two.”