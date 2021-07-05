Our Flag Means Death: Casting Announced for HBO Max Pirate Comedy Series

Our Flag Means Death has made several additions to its cast. Taika Waititi stars in the pirate comedy which follows the history of Blackbeard.

HBO Max shared the following about the plot of the series:

“OUR FLAG MEANS DEATH is loosely based on the true adventures of Stede Bonnet (Rhys Darby), a pampered aristocrat who abandoned his life of privilege to become a pirate. The series also stars the previously announced Academy Award® winner Taika Waititi as “Blackbeard,” history’s most feared and revered pirate. Additionally, the ensemble cast includes Kristian Nairn, Nathan Foad, Samson Kayo, Rory Kinnear, Con O’Neill and Vico Ortiz.”

The following was revealed about the cast:

Kristian Nairn (Game of Thrones, The Little People, internationally renowned DJ) as “Wee John Feeney.” Nathan Foad (Bloods) as “Lucius.” Samson Kayo (Truth Seekers, The Bubble, Death to 2020) as “Oluwande.” Rory Kinnear (Bond, Penny Dreadful, The Imitation Game) as “Captain Nigel Badminton” and “Chauncey Badminton.” Con O’Neill (The Batman, The Way of the Wind, Chernobyl) as “Izzy.” Vico Ortiz (Vida, Everything’s Gonna Be Okay, American Horror Story: 1984) as “Bonifacia.” Ewen Bremner (“Trainspotting,” “Wonder Woman,” “Creation Stories”) as “Buttons.” David Fane (“Next Goal Wins,” “Bro’Town,” “800 Words”) as “Fang.” Joel Fry (“Cruella,” “In The Earth,” “Yesterday”) as “Frenchie.” Guz Khan (“Man Like Mobeen,” “Army of Thieves,” “The Bubble”) as “Ivan.” Matt Maher (“Marriage Story,” “Captain Marvel,” “Live by Night”) as “Black Pete.”

A premiere date for Our Flag Means Death will be announced at a later date.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out Our Flag Means Death on HBO Max?