Manifest: Season Four? Cancelled Series May Still Be Saved by NBC or Netflix

Manifest fans may still see their show saved. Both NBC and Netflix have decided to renew talks to bring the series back for a fourth season, per Deadline. NBC canceled the series last month, and the cancellation caused an uproar with fans of the sci-fi drama.

Once the series arrived on Netflix, it topped the streaming service in viewers, and it looked like Netflix would be a good home for the series. The series has remained in the top 10 for the streaming service since seasons one and two premiered. That has led Netflix to express new interest.

As for NBC, the broadcast network backed off on its plans for a new Law & Order spin-off, Law & Order: For the Defense. The network now has space in its schedule and extra funds to fill it with another series.

Josh Dallas, Melissa Roxburgh, J.R. Ramirez, Luna Blaise, Jack Messina, Parveen Kaur, and Matt Long star in Manifest, and none of the actors are under contract, but the actors have all expressed their desire to see the series saved.

This is not the first time NBC has backtracked on a cancellation. The network changed its mind on Timeless after a similar fan uproar following its season one cancellation.

What do you think? Do you still want to see Manifest back on NBC or picked up by Netflix?