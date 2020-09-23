Manifest: Season Three; Holly Taylor (The Americans) Joins NBC Series

Manifest is getting ready for its third season on NBC, and a new series regular has been added to the cast. Actress Holly Taylor, known for her role on The Americans as “Paige Jennings”, is joining Josh Dallas, Melissa Roxburgh, Athena Karkanis, JR Ramirez, Luna Blaise, Jack Messina, Parveen Kaur, and Matt Long on the sci-fi drama. The NBC series follows the passengers of Flight 828, some of whom have returned five years after their plane disappeared mysteriously.

Deadline revealed more about Taylor’s role on the NBC drama:

“Taylor will join the cast as Angelina, a Flight 828 passenger who has flown under Ben’s (Josh Dallas) radar so far. Her emergence will play an integral part in the lives of the Stone family this season.”

A premiere date for the new season of Manifest has not been set yet, but it will return at some point during the 2020-21 season.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Taylor’s work? Are you excited for the third season of Manifest on NBC?