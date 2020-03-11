Vulture Watch

Airing on the NBC television network, Manifest stars Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallas, Athena Karkanis, J.R. Ramirez, Luna Blaise, Jack Messina, Parveen Kaur, and Matt Long. After a turbulent but routine flight, the crew and passengers of Flight 828 disembarked to find the world had aged more than five years. Their friends, families, and colleagues had given up hope of ever seeing them again. Now, faced with the impossible, the passengers’ dreams of a second chance at life evaporate as they encounter imminent dangers surrounding them, both tangible and unexplained.



Season Two Ratings

The second season of Manifest averages a 0.67 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.76 million viewers. Compared to season one, that’s down by 46% in the demo and down by 42% in viewership. Find out how Manifest stacks up against other NBC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S As of March 11, 2020, Manifest has not been cancelled or renewed for a third season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Will NBC cancel or renew Manifest for season three? The series was on the bubble last year and NBC renewed it but held it until mid-season and ordered fewer episodes. My sense is that the network wants it to succeed but it’s got an uphill battle, ratings-wise. This series will likely be cancelled but my sense is that it will get renewed by the skin of its teeth. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Manifest cancellation or renewal news.



