Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman: Emily Hampshire (Schitt’s Creek) to Star in Potential Reboot Series

Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman is the latest Norman Lear series to get a possible reboot. Emily Hampshire, last seen on Schitt’s Creek, has been cast as the lead for the reboot. She will also co-write and executive produce the series. Sony Pictures Television is developing the potential series, but a network home has not been found yet.

Deadline revealed the following about the updated plot of the series:

“The updated Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman is about a small-town woman (Hampshire) who feels like a nobody in every aspect of her life until she suddenly becomes a “Verified” social media somebody. The remake will bring the original show’s satirical look at consumer culture into today’s social [me]dia world, where “America’s Typical Consumer Housewife” has now become the product consumed when her nervous breakdown goes viral.”

Hampshire has been working on this series for quite some time, and she shared her excitement following the announcement. She said:

“I’ve been waiting for this to come true for over a decade and to get to do it with my best friend Jacob Tierney and newcomer Norman Lear.”

Louise Lasser starred as Hartman in the original series, which aired in syndication between January 1976 to July 1977.

Nothing else is known about this potential reboot at this time.

What do you think? Did you watch the original Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman? Would you watch the updated reboot if it made it to television?