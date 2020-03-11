Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the NBC television network, Good Girls stars Christina Hendricks, Retta, Mae Whitman, Reno Wilson, Manny Montana, Lidya Jewett, Isaiah Stannard, and Matthew Lillard. The TV series centers on three suburban moms who’ve struggled to get by. They hold up the local Fine & Frugal supermarket, but their take far exceeds their expectations and find themselves in deep trouble with the local crime boss. In season three, the ladies each take on seemingly innocent jobs but each has a special purpose to aid them in their new criminal enterprise.



Season Three Ratings

The third season of Good Girls averages a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.87 million viewers. Compared to season two, that’s down by 22% in the demo and down by 19% in viewership. Find out how Good Girls stacks up against other NBC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S As of March 11, 2020, Good Girls has not been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will NBC cancel or renew Good Girls for season four? The show has never attracted big ratings but the peacock network keeps renewing it anyway. The low ratings trend continues in year three but, I suspect that there will be a fourth season. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Good Girls cancellation or renewal news.



