Vulture Watch

Is the new version of this show an improvement? Has the Little Big Shots TV show been cancelled or renewed for a fifth season on NBC? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Little Big Shots, season five. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the NBC television network, Little Big Shots features comedian Melissa McCarthy as the series’ new host. The show has been reimagined for season four and McCarthy meets with inspiring and hilarious kids from all corners of the globe. They take viewers into their world, share their remarkable stories and show viewers the incredible talents that set them apart. These are kids who defy the odds, reject stereotypes, and conquer their dreams. They may be small but their hearts are big.



Season Four Ratings

The fourth season of Little Big Shots averages a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.76 million viewers. Compared to season three, that’s down by 30% in the demo and down by 38% in viewership. Find out how Little Big Shots stacks up against other NBC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S As of March 11, 2020, Little Big Shots has not been cancelled or renewed for a fifth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?

Telly’s Take

Will NBC cancel or renew Little Big Shots for season five? The show was initially a big success for NBC but viewer interest waned after a couple of seasons. Now, it’s back with a new host and a tweaked format. I suspect the show is relatively inexpensive to produce so I think that it will perform well enough in the ratings to be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Little Big Shots cancellation or renewal news.



Little Big Shots Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow Little Big Shots’ weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to other channels’ TV shows?

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Do you hope the Little Big Shots TV show will be renewed for a fifth season? How would you feel if NBC cancelled this TV series, instead?