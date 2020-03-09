Little Big Shots: Season Four Ratings

With Steve Harvey as host, the Little Big Shots TV show was a big success in the ratings when it launched in 2016. Unfortunately, the ratings declined quite a bit in later seasons. Now, 18 months later, NBC has brought Little Big Shots back to the airwaves in a reimagined format and with a new host. Can the series recapture the magic of the early episodes? Will Little Big Shots be cancelled or renewed for season five? Stay tuned.

A children’s talent show of sorts, Little Big Shots features comedian Melissa McCarthy as the series’ new host. The show has been reimagined for season four and McCarthy meets with inspiring and hilarious kids from all corners of the globe. They take viewers into their world, share their remarkable stories and show viewers the incredible talents that set them apart. These are kids who defy the odds, reject stereotypes, and conquer their dreams. They may be small but their hearts are big.

For comparisons: Season three of Little Big Shots on NBC averaged a 0.82 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 6.05 million viewers.

