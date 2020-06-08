In 2017, NBC scheduled its Hollywood Game Night TV show as a summer series, where it dropped only a tiny bit in the demo and rose in terms of total viewership. This year, the Peacock Network held the sixth season until the winter holidays in hopes that it might end up on the Nielsen ratings’ “Nice” list. Do you think this move will help them attract a larger audience, or will they end up with a lump of coal for their troubles? Will Hollywood Game Night be cancelled or renewed for season seven? Stay tuned.

On Hollywood Game Night, two contestants play party games with celebrities to try to win up to $25,000. Jane Lynch returns as host for season six of this NBC comedy game show. Celebrities this time around include Carla Hall, Adam Rodriguez, Shiri Appleby, Colton Dunn, Diane Guerrero, Jason Ritter, Jameela Jamil, Lauren Ash, Tony Hale, and more.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s likelihood of staying on the air. The higher the ratings (particularly in the 18-49 demo), the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available — usually the next day, around 11:30am EST/8:30am PST. Refresh to see the latest.

6/8 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

For comparisons: The fifth season of Hollywood Game Night averaged a 0.94 rating in the 18-49 demographic with 4.091 million total viewers.

Note: NBC aired the first 10 episodes of season six during the 2018-19 season and the remaining six as part of the 2019-20 season. As a result, we’ve broken the ratings up into two charts.

Note: These are the Live + Same Day Ratings which include “live” viewing plus delayed DVR viewing, up until 3am local time that same night. Ratings marked with an “*” are the fast affiliate ratings and will be updated with the Live+SD numbers when they are made available. Typically, networks get paid for C+3 ratings which includes DVR viewing within three days of the original airing when commercials are watched. Those numbers are rarely released to the press.

