Are you finding the fun during the sixth season of the Hollywood Game Night TV show on NBC? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Hollywood Game Night is cancelled or renewed for season seven. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we’d like to offer you the chance to rate all of the Hollywood Game Night season six episodes here.

An NBC comedy game show, Hollywood Game Night featurest two contestants playing party games with celebrities, in an attempt to win up to $25,000. Jane Lynch returns as host for season six. Celebrities this time out include Carla Hall, Adam Rodriguez, Shiri Appleby, Colton Dunn, Diane Guerrero, Jason Ritter, Jameela Jamil, Lauren Ash, Tony Hale, and more.





What do you think? Which season six episodes of the Hollywood Game Night TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Should NBC cancel or renew Hollywood Game Night for a seventh season? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.