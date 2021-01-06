Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the NBC television network, The Wall TV show is hosted by Chris Hardwick. The game follows pairs of players as they pursue a cash prize of up to $12 million. When a team answers a trivia question correctly, a green ball drops from the top of the grid-like wall and bounces randomly toward the bottom of the four-stories high structure. At the bottom of the wall, the ball will land in one of many slots, each with a value of $1 to $1 million. That value is added to the team’s total winnings. If the team misses a question, a red ball descends toward a random slot. The resulting amount is then deducted from the team’s total. In this game, players need both the answers and lucky bounces, to win a big cash prize.



Season Four Ratings

The fourth season of The Wall averages a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.54 million viewers. Compared to season three, that’s down by 8% in the demo and down by 20% in viewership. Find out how The Wall stacks up against other NBC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of January 6, 2021, The Wall has not been cancelled or renewed for a fifth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will NBC cancel or renew The Wall for season five? This game show doesn’t draw great ratings but the network uses it to fill in spots on the schedule. If they find something new, I think it will be cancelled. If not, I think it will be renewed for season five. The network has been airing seasons of the show over long stretches of time (sometimes across two broadcast seasons) so, we may not know its future for quite awhile. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Wall cancellation or renewal news.



