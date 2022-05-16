The Wall: Season Five; 2022-23 Renewal for NBC Game Show

Chris Hardwick is getting ready to play more games and give away cash. NBC has renewed The Wall TV show for a fifth year and the 2022-23 season. The fourth year’s episodes aired between January 2021 and February of this year.

A game show, The Wall TV series is hosted by Hardwick. The game follows pairs of players as they pursue a cash prize of up to $12 million. When a team answers a trivia question correctly, a green ball drops from the top of the grid-like wall and bounces randomly toward the bottom of the four-stories high structure. At the bottom of the wall, the ball will land in one of many slots, each with a value of $1 to $1 million. That value is added to the team’s total winnings. If the team misses a question, a red ball descends toward a random slot. The resulting amount is then deducted from the team’s total. In this game, players need both the answers and lucky bounces, to win a big cash prize.

Airing on Monday nights, the fourth season of The Wall averaged a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.58 million viewers. Compared to season three, that’s down by 16% in the demo and down by 19% in viewership.

Season five of The Wall is expected to premiere midseason, in early 2023.

