The Wall is an NBC game show. As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like The Wall is cancelled or renewed for season four.

An NBC game show, The Wall TV series is hosted by Chris Hardwick. The game follows pairs of players as they pursue a cash prize of up to $12 million. When a team answers a trivia question correctly, a green ball drops from the top of the grid-like wall and bounces randomly toward the bottom of the four-stories high structure. At the bottom of the wall, the ball will land in one of many slots, each with a value of $1 to $1 million. That value is added to the team’s total winnings. If the team misses a question, a red ball descends toward a random slot. The resulting amount is then deducted from the team’s total. In this game, players need both the answers and lucky bounces, to win a big cash prize.





The Wall aired for three seasons on NBC.