Good Girls: Season Three Ratings

Good Girls TV show on NBC: season 3 ratings

While it’s never been a big success in the ratings for NBC, Good Girls has continued to be renewed each year. Will the numbers rise or fall even lower this year? Will Good Girls be cancelled or renewed for season four? Stay tuned.

A dark comedy-drama, Good Girls stars Christina Hendricks, Retta, Mae Whitman, Reno Wilson, Manny Montana, Lidya Jewett, Isaiah Stannard, and Matthew Lillard. The TV series centers on three suburban moms who’ve struggled to get by. They hold up the local Fine & Frugal supermarket, but their take far exceeds their expectations and find themselves in deep trouble with the local crime boss. In season three, the ladies each take on seemingly innocent jobs but each has a special purpose to aid them in their new criminal enterprise.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season two of Good Girls on NBC averaged a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.32 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national numbers (unless noted with an “*”). These are different from the fast affiliate numbers which are just estimates of the actual ratings. The final nationals are typically released within 24 hours of the programming or, in the case of weekends and holidays, a couple days later.

What do you think? Do you like the Good Girls TV series on NBC? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a fourth season?



4
Shannon
Shannon

I love Good Girls so please let it have a season 4. There are not many shows that have as many bad ass ladies as this show does. Plus Rio aka Manny Montana is great and id miss the show if it was gone. Keep this show going.

February 19, 2020 8:31 pm
Cat
Cat

I just LOVE “Good Girls!!!” My mother & I look forward to watch it each week. It definitely is a MUST STAY for at least another season or two or three… It’s my favorite Dramedy…LOVE, LOVE, LOVE IT!!!❤❤

February 19, 2020 4:59 pm
Genevia Slusher
Genevia Slusher

I love this show. Me and my daughter watch every week.

February 19, 2020 2:18 am
Priscilla
Priscilla

Please do not take this show away it’s a real favorite of myself and every other woman I know.

February 18, 2020 12:02 pm
