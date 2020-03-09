Good Girls: Season Three Ratings

While it’s never been a big success in the ratings for NBC, Good Girls has continued to be renewed each year. Will the numbers rise or fall even lower this year? Will Good Girls be cancelled or renewed for season four? Stay tuned.

A dark comedy-drama, Good Girls stars Christina Hendricks, Retta, Mae Whitman, Reno Wilson, Manny Montana, Lidya Jewett, Isaiah Stannard, and Matthew Lillard. The TV series centers on three suburban moms who’ve struggled to get by. They hold up the local Fine & Frugal supermarket, but their take far exceeds their expectations and find themselves in deep trouble with the local crime boss. In season three, the ladies each take on seemingly innocent jobs but each has a special purpose to aid them in their new criminal enterprise.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season two of Good Girls on NBC averaged a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.32 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national numbers (unless noted with an “*”). These are different from the fast affiliate numbers which are just estimates of the actual ratings. The final nationals are typically released within 24 hours of the programming or, in the case of weekends and holidays, a couple days later.

