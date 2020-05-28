Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the NBC television network, World of Dance is hosted by Scott Evans, with Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough, and NE-YO judging the performances. The series showcases elite solo dancers, partners, and full dance crews compete against each other in multiple categories of dance, including hip-hop, tap, ballet, break dancing, ballroom dancing, and stomping. The winner(s) receive a life-altering grand prize of $1,000,000 and the title of best dancer in the world.



Season Four Ratings

The fourth season of World of Dance averages a 1.00 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 5.00 million viewers. Compared to season three, that’s up by 19% in the demo and up by 36% in viewership. Find out how World of Dance stacks up against other NBC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S As of May 28, 2020, World of Dance has not been cancelled or renewed for a fifth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will NBC cancel or renew World of Dance for season five? The ratings for this show have been just okay in the past and it looks like that trend may continue. For now, I think it will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on World of Dance cancellation or renewal news.



