World of Dance TV show on NBC: Canceled or Renewed?

Network: NBC.
Episodes: 49 (hour).
Seasons: Four.
TV show dates: May 30, 2017 — August 12, 2020.
Series status: Cancelled.
Performers include: Jenna Dewan Tatum, Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough, and Ne-Yo.
TV show description:
A televised version of the global dance competition franchise, the World of Dance TV show is hosted by mentor Jenna Dewan Tatum. Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough, and Ne-Yo serve as judges.
The competitive reality series showcases dancers competing for a grand prize of $1,000,000. Elite solo dancers, partners, and full dance crews compete against each other in multiple categories of dance, including hip-hop, tap, ballet, break dancing, ballroom dancing, and stomping.
The contestants are chosen from online submissions and nationwide qualifying events. They are then sorted into the following divisions:
- Junior: includes any size act, with dancers 17 years of age or younger
- Upper: includes solo dancers, couples, triples, and quartets, with dancers of 18 years or older
- Team: includes troupes of five or more dancers, who are of 18 years or older
The judges score the dancers and award points based on performance, technique, choreography, creativity, and presentation. The dancers participate in five rounds of competition: Qualifiers, Duels, The Cut, Divisional Final, and the World Final.
In the first four rounds, dancers only compete against others in their division. In the World Final, however, the winner from each division competes against the winners of the others, for the grand prize.
Series Finale:
Episode #49 — The World Final
The top four acts take the stage for the last time in the “World Final”. Competing for the title of Best in the World, the judges score their performances based on their artistry, technique, choreography, creativity, and presentation. The top overall scoring act — MDC 3 — is crowned the fourth season champions and wins the grand prize of $1 million.
First aired: August 12, 2020.
What do you think? Do you like the World of Dance TV show? Should it have been cancelled or renewed for a fifth season?
One of my favorite shows! Do not cancel!
Renew
absolutely love this show
the talent is amazing
can’t wait to watch
when is the next show
I think World of dance places too much emphasis on tricks to attract an audience, and doesn’t pay enough attention to style and ease, quality and real mastery. It’a a very bad education, judges comments are sometimes entertaining but guidance is a very low caliber and honestly, quite superficial.
For that you have to watch world of dance competitions not NBC’s world of dance TV series. The thing with style or technique is it gets repetitive over time, what this stage demands to captivate general audience is going to be drama or creative choreography(obviously tricks are easier to show creativity) from top dancers. If the general audience are not watching how else are you going to get $1 million.
I have never been so disgusted at the way this was Judged!!!! I cannot believe that the group selected can’t even dance like many of the others. I feel like this was just set up to happen this way. You already knew who you wanted to win. Because the other acts before the high school show could really dance. – ISN’T THIS THE WORLD OF DANCE!!!!!!! and not high school plays. Unbelievable. We are all mad here and have lost faith in your judging. Horrible – The world people!!!! Dance!!!!! I believe you planned this. Shame on you all!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Can’t… Read more »
I changed the channel after the first dancer performed. Judges suck too.
The show is horrible and doesn’t represent world dance – only moves you would see if you were a back-up dancer for a music artist or dance moves for a music video. Really sucks!!
Disappointed when they chose Les Twins twice, semi & final, over better competitors: married couple & young girl, who were clearly better.
The judges are way too biased! Couldn’t finish watching the semi-finals. Not watching anymore.
Absolutely love it
Don’t care for this show like I thought I would. CANCEL!
I do not care for this show at all. Sorry. Jennifer’s I want more,,,,,,, is so fake
No, don’t enjoy, to “slick.”