World of Dance TV show on NBC: Canceled or Renewed?

Network: NBC.

Episodes: 49 (hour).

Seasons: Four.

TV show dates: May 30, 2017 — August 12, 2020.

Series status: Cancelled.

Performers include: Jenna Dewan Tatum, Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough, and Ne-Yo.

TV show description:

A televised version of the global dance competition franchise, the World of Dance TV show is hosted by mentor Jenna Dewan Tatum. Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough, and Ne-Yo serve as judges.

The competitive reality series showcases dancers competing for a grand prize of $1,000,000. Elite solo dancers, partners, and full dance crews compete against each other in multiple categories of dance, including hip-hop, tap, ballet, break dancing, ballroom dancing, and stomping.

The contestants are chosen from online submissions and nationwide qualifying events. They are then sorted into the following divisions:

Junior: includes any size act, with dancers 17 years of age or younger

Upper: includes solo dancers, couples, triples, and quartets, with dancers of 18 years or older

Team: includes troupes of five or more dancers, who are of 18 years or older

The judges score the dancers and award points based on performance, technique, choreography, creativity, and presentation. The dancers participate in five rounds of competition: Qualifiers, Duels, The Cut, Divisional Final, and the World Final.

In the first four rounds, dancers only compete against others in their division. In the World Final, however, the winner from each division competes against the winners of the others, for the grand prize.

Series Finale:

Episode #49 — The World Final

The top four acts take the stage for the last time in the “World Final”. Competing for the title of Best in the World, the judges score their performances based on their artistry, technique, choreography, creativity, and presentation. The top overall scoring act — MDC 3 — is crowned the fourth season champions and wins the grand prize of $1 million.

First aired: August 12, 2020.

What do you think? Do you like the World of Dance TV show? Should it have been cancelled or renewed for a fifth season?