Vulture Watch

Can Van and her show survive? Has the Van Helsing TV show been cancelled or renewed for a fifth season on Syfy? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Van Helsing, season five. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the Syfy television channel, Van Helsing, stars Kelly Overton, Jonathan Scarfe, Christopher Heyerdahl, Neal McDonough, Vincent Gale, Rukiya Bernard, and Aleks Paunovic. Joining the cast are Tricia Helfer, Richard Harmon, Nicole Munoz, Keeya King, and pro-wrestler Big Show. The show centers on Van Helsing descendent Vanessa “Van” Helsing, who awoke from a coma to find vampires had overtaken the world. A prime target for the vampires, she’s also humanity’s last hope with her immunity to vampires and her ability to turn them into humans. In season four, the first of four vampire elders has been freed and legend has it that when their four Totems are combined, the Dark One will be resurrected. It’s a race against time as Van and her ragtag group of heroes face off against the forces of darkness.



Season Four Ratings

The fourth season of Van Helsing averaged a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 296,000 viewers. Compared to season three, that’s down by 9% in the demo and down by 23% in viewership. Find out how Van Helsing stacks up against other Syfy TV shows.



Telly’s Take

Will Syfy cancel or renew Van Helsing for season five? The ratings are down but the channel already cancelled several other shows in the past year and I wouldn’t think they’d cancel any others for awhile. This one could go either way though. I’ll keep an eye on the ratings and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Van Helsing cancellation or renewal news.

12/17/19 update: Van Helsing has been renewed for a fifth and final season.



Van Helsing Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow Van Helsing‘s weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to other network TV shows?

What’s been cancelled or renewed? Explore our TV show status pages.

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Are you glad that the Van Helsing TV show has been renewed for a fifth season? Are you sorry that that will be the final season as well?