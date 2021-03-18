Network: Netflix.

Episodes: 16 (15-30 mins).

Seasons: Two.

TV show dates: April 12, 2019 — May 20, 2021.

Series status: Cancelled.

Performers include: Ryan O’Connell, Jessica Hecht, Punam Patel, Marla Mindelle, Augustus Prew, and Patrick Fabian.

TV show description:

From creator Ryan O’Connell, who executive produces with Jim Parsons, the Special TV show is a digital short-form series, based on O’Connell’s 2015 memoir, I’m Special: And Other Lies We Tell Ourselves. O’Connell stars as Ryan Kayes, a gay man living with mild cerebral palsy.

Ryan had long toiled away in internships with no future career path or blogging from home in his PJs. Then he discovered a way to take his life “from bleak to chic” and the game was on.

For years, Ryan has been in the closet about his sexuality. After being struck by a car, he decides to tell his new co-workers that his physical condition is a result of the car accident, rather than his CP. At first, he feels utterly liberated, but after a while, he feels stuck in this second closet –ensnared by a trap of his own design.

In addition to exploring his ruse and its consequences, the comedy delves into Ryan’s co-dependent relationship with his mother. It also takes a frank look at his sexuality and sexual relationships.

Series Finale:

Episode #16

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: May 20, 2021.

