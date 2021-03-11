Vulture Watch

A Netflix short-form scripted comedy, Special stars Ryan O’Connell, Jessica Hecht, Punam Patel, Marla Mindelle, Augustus Prew, and Patrick Fabian. In addition to starring as Ryan Kayes, O’Connell also created and writes the series, which is based on his memoir, I’m Special: And Other Lies We Tell Ourselves. It centers on Ryan, a gay writer living with mild cerebral palsy, who decides to tell his new co-workers that a car accident is responsible for his physical condition. At first, he feels liberated by hiding his disabled status in the closet, but then starts to feel ensnared in a trap of his own making.



Unless they decide to publicize viewership, it is difficult to predict whether Netflix will cancel or renew Special for season two. Generally speaking, when Netflix is going to renew, they do not drag out the process, probably largely because they don’t have to court advertisers. They can just look at their numbers and make a decision. Either way, I’ll keep a hungry eye on the trades and press releases and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free Special cancellation or renewal alerts.

12/17/19 update: Netflix has renewed Special for a second season.



