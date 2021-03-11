Menu

Special: Is the Netflix TV Series Cancelled or Renewed for Season Two?

by Telly Vulture

Special TV show on Netflix: canceled or season 2? (release date); Vulture Watch

The Television Vulture is watching the Special TV show on NetflixWhat’s in store for Ryan Kayes? Has the Special TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on Netflix? The television vulture is watching all the latest TV cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Special, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?   
 

What’s This TV Show About?

Netflix short-form scripted comedy, Special stars Ryan O’Connell, Jessica Hecht, Punam Patel, Marla Mindelle, Augustus Prew, and Patrick Fabian. In addition to starring as Ryan Kayes, O’Connell also created and writes the series, which is based on his memoir, I’m Special: And Other Lies We Tell Ourselves. It centers on Ryan, a gay writer living with mild cerebral palsy, who decides to tell his new co-workers that a car accident is responsible for his physical condition. At first, he feels liberated by hiding his disabled status in the closet, but then starts to feel ensnared in a trap of his own making.
 

Special has been renewed for a (final) second season which will debut May 20, 2021. Stay tuned for further updates.
 
Telly’s Take

Unless they decide to publicize viewership, it is difficult to predict whether Netflix will cancel or renew Special for season two. Generally speaking, when Netflix is going to renew, they do not drag out the process, probably largely because they don’t have to court advertisers. They can just look at their numbers and make a decision. Either way, I’ll keep a hungry eye on the trades and press releases and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free Special cancellation or renewal alerts.

12/17/19 update: Netflix has renewed Special for a second season.
 

Special Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

 

What do you think? Are you glad that the Special TV show has been renewed for a second season? How would you feel if Netflix had cancelled this TV series, instead?



guest

Rayn

I wish it will be renewed for a second season. I absolutely loved all of it. It was left on a cliffhanger for me. I binge watched it in one day. I love this show too much

Joe

Hoping Special will be renewed for second season. Funny, intelligent and loving show. We binged watched in two days.

Linda

This show HAS GOT to be renewed. Like Atypical, it is such an opportunity for the “normal” population to learn and understand what life is like for people with disabilities. Maybe people can learn to become more sensitive, apathetic, and accepting of those “otherly-abled”. It makes my heart feel good that shows like these are being made. PLEASE more seasons! P.S. I’m ordering Ryan O’Connell’s book right now!!

Forrest

Please renew love it, simple easy to relate to and feels honest and real…

Slade

Pleaseeeee renew it I loved this show soooo muchhh

Charles Woodard

Loved it. Please renew this. It is wonderful.

Me who

Loved it. Would definitely be interested in watching more seasons of this show…

randy

please please please let it go into MANY SEASONS

Lissette

This show hit close to home which is why I would love a second season. It gave me all the feels. This show is inspiring!

Sean

Great show. Please renew for another season and more.

Herb Treger

I do hope that there is a Season 2. This show is a keeper.

