Loudermilk: Season Three; Amazon Picks Up Audience Network Series

Loudermilk has found a new home. Amazon has picked up the former Audience Network series, which was renewed for a third season before the AT&T service shut down.

Ron Livingston, Will Sasso, Laura Mennel, Anja Savcic, Brian Regan, Mat Fraser, Jackie Flynn, Eric Keenleyside, Tyler Layton-Olson, Ricky Blitt, Viv Leacock, Sam Bob, Timothy Webber, Danny Wattley, Brendan McNamara, and singer-songwriter Lissie star in the series, which follows outspoken rehab counselor Sam Loudermilk (Livingston), who is also a recovering alcoholic.

Series creator Peter Farrelly said the following about Amazon picking up the series, per Deadline:

“I could not be more pleased that Loudermilk is finding a second life on Prime Video. It’s a show that I’m extremely proud of and one that deserves to be seen by all. I would argue that it has the best ensemble cast on television and deserves to be in the conversation with Schitt’s Creek and Cobra Kai, shows that started on one network but found a much wider audience on another. This show is going to give you binge-watching at its best!”

Seasons one and two of Loudermilk will arrive on Amazon on March 12th. A premiere date for season three of the series has not been set.

What do you think? Are you excited for the return of Loudermilk on Amazon? Do you plan to watch season three when it airs?