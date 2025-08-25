Cold Justice: Season Eight Premiere Date and Trailer Released for True Crime Series on Oxygen

Cold Justice has a return date. Oxygen released a trailer to announce a September premiere date for the eighth season of the true crime series, which follows Kelly Siegler and her team.

Oxygen revealed the following about the series’ return:

“Season eight of “Cold Justice” premieres Saturday, September 13 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Oxygen, the destination for high-quality crime programming. The true crime investigative series follows Kelly Siegler and her rotating team of seasoned investigators – Steve Spingola, Abbey Abbondandolo, Tonya Rider, Terri Hook, Lesa Hodgkins and Murray Newman – as they travel across the U.S. to revisit unsolved cases that have lingered for years without answers or justice for the victims. While working together with local law enforcement, the “Cold Justice” team has successfully brought about 28 convictions and 63 total arrests. Season seven of “Cold Justice” was Oxygen’s most-viewed program in 2024, delivering an average of 748K total viewers (P2+) on a live +7 days of time-shifted viewing basis. CASES THIS SEASON INCLUDE: In the harrowing premiere episode, Kelly and Steve work alongside the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office in Wisconsin to unravel the murder of a recently married Navy veteran that was shot in his lakeside home.

After an Illinois mother disappears on a family vacation, Kelly and Lesa team up with the Will County Sheriff’s Office to uncover evidence that she may have never left town alive.

When an indigenous woman from Montana goes missing, Kelly and Steve collaborate with the Missoula Police Department to seek justice for a young mother and her family.

As Kelly, Abbey and the Indian River Sheriff’s Office dig into the 1999 murder of a Florida grandmother, they wonder if she was killed to send a cruel message to someone close to her.

Kelly and Steve team up with the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office in Indiana to solve the heartbreaking cold case of a young mother who vanished, leaving only her wedding rings behind. “Cold Justice” is produced by Wolf Entertainment and Magical Elves. Dick Wolf, Tom Thayer, Kelly Siegler, Casey Kriley, Jo Sharon, Zak Cordova; Scott Patch and Ashley Graybow Stelle serve as executive producers.”

The trailer for season eight is below.

What do you think? Do you watch this Oxygen true crime series? Do you plan to watch season eight?