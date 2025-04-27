Unknown Serial Killers of America: Oxygen Series Explores Stories of Little-Known Murderers

Unknown Serial Killers of America is coming soon to Oxygen. The new true crime series will tell the stories behind some lesser-known serial killers.

Oxygen shared more about the series in a press release.

“Oxygen, the home of high-quality, true-crime programming, examines the most heinous type of criminals there are – serial killers. Yet for every Dahmer or Bundy, there are many more equally as terrifying that the public is completely unaware.

The new series “Unknown Serial Killers of America” premieres Sunday, May 18 at 7 p.m. ET/PT on Oxygen following a new episode of “Snapped.”

Each hour-long episode of “Unknown Serial Killers of America” profiles the horrific stories of these unconscionable criminals, and delves into what transformed them into evil monsters. With first-hand accounts from law enforcement who worked the cases and stories from loved ones of the victims, the series sheds light on serial killers who evaded the spotlight and examines how they were able to get away with their gruesome crimes for so long.

Crimes explored over the six-episode season include a case involving multiple unidentified bodies found in a barrel that are linked to a predator of women and children decades later; killings of multiple gay men; and an amateur sleuth who uncovered clues leading to a likely killer and a murderer of 12 black women who eludes authorities until chilling video evidence is found.

The season starts with these harrowing stories:

“CARL WATTS” (May 18 at 7 p.m. ET/PT)

Chilling confessions from a vicious slasher detail only some of his 100+ victims. When he’s set to be the first serial killer ever released from prison, an eyewitness from decades prior could force justice on the man who vows to kill again.

“WILLIAM SUFF” (May 25 at 7 p.m. ET/PT)

In the ’90s, a deranged killer stalks sex workers in Riverside, Calif., claiming the lives of 13 women. When a would-be victim describes the perp to police, the race is on to catch the murderous john before he strikes again.

“DANIEL CONAHAN” (June 1 at 7 p.m. ET/PT)

Five corpses are found on the Florida hog trails. The investigation stalls until two men narrowly escape the perp’s clutches. Years later, eight more bodies are found in nearby woods, leaving police to wonder if it’s the same evil killer.

“Unknown Serial Killers of America” is produced by Pantheon Media Group. Steven Michaels, Jodi Flynn, Andi Walker Ochoa, Ariel Brozell, Steffanie Siebrand, Elvia Van Es Oliva and Haylee Vance (showrunner) executive produce.”