Love, Death & Robots: Volume Four; Netflix Releases Trailer for Return of Animated Anthology Series

Love, Death & Robots returns with its fourth season next month, and Netflix has released a trailer teasing the return of the animated series. Viewers will see ten brand-new animated short stories during the season.

Featuring a voice cast that includes MrBeast, Kevin Hart, John Oliver, Niecy Nash, John Boyega, Rhys Darby and more, the season will also have an episode directed by David Fincher.

Netflix shared more about the upcoming season, including episode details. Check out those below.

“Love, Death + Robots Volume 4 Episode List:

CAN’T STOP: A unique take on the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ legendary 2003 performance at Slane Castle, Ireland, with band members Anthony Kiedis, Flea, Chad Smith, and John Frusciante recreated as string-puppets. Directed by David Fincher, who originally made his name with music videos in the 1980s and early ’90s, before segueing into unforgettable feature films.

Director: David Fincher

Music, Lyrics, & Performance: Red Hot Chili Peppers

Animation Studio: Blur Studio.

Voice Cast: Anthony Kiedis, Flea, John Frusciante, Chad Smith

CLOSE ENCOUNTERS OF THE MINI KIND: Tiny terror is unleashed in this mini alien apocalypse as directors Robert Bisi and Andy Lyon pay loving tribute to classic sci-fi stories of alien invasion and human stupidity using tilt-shift techniques that make the end of the world look almost cute.

Director: Robert Bisi & Andy Lyon

Writer: Robert Bisi & Andy Lyon

Animation Studio: BUCK

SPIDER ROSE: A return to the fantastic cyberpunk universe of “Swarm” (Vol. 3), created by visionary sci-fi author Bruce Sterling and directed by Jennifer Yuh Nelson. On a remote asteroid mining operation, a grieving Mechanist gets a new companion and has a chance to avenge herself against the Shaper assassin who killed her husband.

Director: Jennifer Yuh Nelson

Writer: Joe Abercrombie, based on the short story by Bruce Sterling

Animation Studio: Blur Studio

Voice Cast: Emily O’Brien, Feodor Chin, Piotr Michael & Sumalee Montano

400 BOYS: In a post-apocalyptic city where warring gangs follow a bushido-like code of honor, a new gang, the 400 Boys, forces them to unite. A blend of beauty and brutality from Canadian director Robert Valley, whose LDR episode “Ice” won the Emmy for Outstanding Short Form Animation.

Director: Robert Valley

Writer: Tim Miller, based on the short story by Marc Laidlaw

Animation Studio: Passion Animation, a Division of Passion Pictures

Voice Cast: John Boyega, Ed Skrein, Sienna King, Dwane Walcott, Rahul Kohli, Pamela Nomvete & Amar Chadha-Patel

THE OTHER LARGE THING: From the mind of prolific writer John Scalzi comes the story of a cat who plans world domination. Sanchez, as his puny human “pets” know him, is helped by a new robotic butler (voiced by Last Week Tonight host John Oliver) who can hack into the World Wide Web and is eager to help his new master.

Director: Patrick Osborne

Writer: John Scalzi

Animation Studio: AGBO

Voice Cast: Chris Parnell, John Oliver, Fred Tatasciore & Rachel Kimsey

GOLGOTHA: In a rare live-action entry in Love, Death + Robots, a conscientious vicar – played by Rhys Darby, (What We Do In The Shadows) – plays host to an emissary of an alien race who believes their messiah has been reborn on earth… as a dolphin. So, uh… yeah, Dolphin-Jesus. Directed by Tim Miller.

Director: Tim Miller

Writer: Joe Abercrombie, based on the short story by Dave Hutchinson

Animation Studio: Luma Pictures (VFX)

Voice Cast: Rhys Darby, Moe Daniels, Graham McTavish, Phil Morris, Michelle Lukes & Matthew Waterson

THE SCREAMING OF THE TYRANNOSAUR: On a space station orbiting Jupiter, decadent aristocrats gather to witness a brutal contest of genetically modified gladiators – fierce combatants riding deadly, engineered dinosaurs. A tale of visceral violence and unlikely emotion, directed by Tim Miller, based on a short story by Stant Litore.

Director: Tim Miller

Writer: Tim Miller, based on the short story by Stant Litore

Animation Studio: Blur Studio

Voice Cast: MrBeast & Bai Ling

HOW ZEKE GOT RELIGION: B-17 Flying Fortress Liberty Belle has the oddest mission of World War Two: a journey into occupied France to bomb a church before the Nazis can raise an ancient evil. John McNichol’s short story of blood, fallen archangels, occult magic, and ultraviolence is directed by Diego Porral (lead animator on previous LDR classic “Kill Team Kill”).

Director: Diego Porral

Writer: J.T. Petty, based on the short story by John McNichol

Animation Studio: Titmouse

Voice Cast: Keston John, Braden Lynch, Roger Craig Smith, Gary Furlong, Bruce Thomas, Andrew Morgado & Scott Whyte

SMART APPLIANCES, STUPID OWNERS: From an angry toothbrush to an overworked smart showerhead and an intelligent toilet, various household appliances divulge tales of bemusement, scorn, and wonder about their human owners. Directed by Patrick Osborne, of Vol. 3 favorite “Three Robots: Exit Strategies.”

Director: Patrick Osborne

Writer: John Scalzi

Animation Studio: Aaron Sims Creative

Voice Cast: Melissa Villaseñor, Ronny Chieng, Amy Sedaris, Kevin Hart, Josh Brener, Nat Faxon, Niecy Nash-Betts & Brett Goldstein

FOR HE CAN CREEP: London, 1757. A poet confined to an insane asylum believes Satan wants him to write a verse that will end the world. And the only thing standing between him and the Prince of Darkness (voiced by Dan Stevens) is his cat, Jeoffry. Emily Dean directs this wildly inventive period adaptation of Siobhan Carroll’s short story.

Director: Emily Dean

Writer: Tamsyn Muir, based on the short story by Siobhan Carroll

Animation Studio: Polygon Pictures Inc.

Voice Cast: Dan Stevens, JB Blanc, Jim Broadbent, Nika Futterman, Jane Leeves & Dave B. Mitchell”