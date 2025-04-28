The Audacity: Additional Casting Revealed for AMC Drama as Production Begins

The Audacity has added to its cast as the cameras have started rolling for the new AMC drama. Thailey Roberge and Ava Marie Telek have joined Billy Magnussen, Sarah Goldberg, Zach Galifianakis, Lucy Punch, Simon Helberg, Rob Corddry, Meaghan Rath, Paul Adelstein, and Everett Blunck in the series.

The eight-episode series, from Jonathan Glatzer, will premiere in 2026. AMC released a press release with more information about the series.

“AMC Networks’ upcoming Jonathan Glatzer drama, The Audacity, has officially begun production in Vancouver, Canada. Thailey Roberge (Reginald the Vampire – Bio) and Ava Marie Telek (Happy Face – Bio) complete the cast as Tess Phister and Jamison Park-Hoffsteader, respectively. Randall Park (Fresh Off The Boat, Always Be My Maybe, WandaVision – Bio) guest stars as Gabe, the qualm-free CFO of a data mining operation. Set inside the bubble of Silicon Valley, The Audacity takes on the warped dreams, outsized egos, and ethical lapses of the self-styled inventors of the future. In a world of jaded billionaires, psychiatrist-gurus, bio-hacked tech bros, AI labs and disillusioned teens being optimized in elite private schools, an audacious data-mining CEO (Magnussen) strives to turn insight and influence into profit and power. A darkly comedic drama that confronts reality, privacy, and the delusions fueling our ever-changing world. “The Audacity is one of the most exciting, timely and relevant projects I’ve ever been associated with,” said Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks. “Jonathan Glatzer is a massive talent who has proven himself and his ability to authentically connect with an audience – through drama, wit and wisdom – again and again. This series will be must-watch, can’t miss storytelling brought to life by a stellar cast, we can’t wait to share it with viewers next year.” The eight-episode drama comes from executive producer, writer and showrunner Jonathan Glatzer (Succession, Bad Sisters, Better Call Saul) and executive producer Gina Mingacci (Killing Eve). Lucy Forbes (This Is Going To Hurt, Eric) will direct the pilot and second episode. The previously announced, star-studded cast of The Audacity includes: Billy Magnussen as Duncan Park

Sarah Goldberg as JoAnne Felder

Zach Galifianakis as Carl Bardolph

Lucy Punch as Lili Park-Hoffsteader

Simon Helberg as Martin Phister

Rob Corddry as Tom Ruffage

Meaghan Rath as Anushka Bhattachera-Phister

Paul Adelstein as Dr. Gary Felder

Everett Blunck as Orson Stern The Audacity, an AMC Studios Production, will premiere in 2026, exclusively on AMC/AMC+. AMC Networks holds worldwide rights to the series.”

The premiere date for this series will be announced later.

