Truck Dynasty: Discovery Channel Previews Reality Series About Custom Builds and Family Antics

Truck Dynasty is coming soon to the Discovery Channel. The new reality series follows Florida’s Apocalypse Manufacturing owner Joe Ghattas and his wife as they work together. The new series arrives next month.

Discovery Channel shared the following about the series:

“Discovery Channel’s new occupation-reality series TRUCK DYNASTY, premiering Tuesday, August 12 at 9PM ET/PT, follows a larger-than-life family who transform average trucks into the loudest, most coveted, and eye-catching custom creations around. Florida’s Apocalypse Manufacturing owner Joe Ghattas is a self-made boss in the custom truck industry, known for his bold designs and loyal following that includes hardcore enthusiasts, world-famous rappers, sports superstars, and elite supermodels. Alongside his wife and co-owner Ashley, he designs, fabricates, and sells these outrageous custom creations. No design is too wild for them to build – ranging from an Apocalypse Hellfire with a pull-out mobile kitchen for legendary chef Guy Fieri or an Apocalypse Super Truck with superhero branding for NBA champion Shaquille O’Neal. With the support of his in-laws, who run sales and marketing for the business, Joe is on the brink of breaking through the fiercely competitive marketplace to establish an American auto brand in a category all its own. From a high-water emergency response vehicle built for fire departments to traverse downed palm trees to a ‘Boat Truck’ – an amphibious Jeep that cruises the highway and dives straight into the water – TRUCK DYNASTY showcases next-level creations built to conquer land, water, and everything in between. For the latest updates, viewers can use the hashtag #TruckDynasty and follow Discovery on Facebook, X, and Instagram. TRUCK DYNASTY is produced for Discovery Channel by Scott Brothers Entertainment, with powerhouse executive producers Drew and Jonathan Scott.”

The trailer for the series is below.

