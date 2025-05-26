Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch: Season Five; Discovery Channel Teases Return of Treasure-Hunting Series

Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch is returning with more mystery and treasure-hunting. Discovery Channel announced that season five of the series will premiere next month, and a trailer has been released.

The series follows the team led by father-son duo Duane and Chad Ollinger as they search for gold. Discovery Channel released a press release with more information about the series’ return.

“After years of searching for lost Aztec gold, the MYSTERY AT BLIND FROG RANCH takes a pivotal turn as the team uncovers astounding new findings that bring them to the brink of discovery. But the enigmatic land once again strikes back, revealing that even bigger secrets and mysteries lie beneath its surface. The all-new season premieres Wednesday, June 18 at 10PM ET/PT on Discovery Channel. As father and son duo Duane and Chad Ollinger and their team continue the quest for missing gold along the remote 160-acre Blind Frog Ranch in Utah’s Uinta Basin, their efforts lead to significant new finds. An underwater tunnel with remnants of ancient Aztec artifacts, Aztec stone markers dotting the landscape, a mysterious chiseled tablet buried deep inside a cave and evidence of an archaic armory puts them hot on the trail to the long-lost fortune. Yet as they inch closer to the treasure, a deadly radioactive discovery, volatile elements, mysterious trespassers and secret government operations threaten to halt everything. In the season premiere, Chad dives deep into an underground passage, discovering artifacts and a potential way through to the keyhole chamber. Meanwhile, geologist Eric Drummond returns from Ohio with intel on how to drill around the meteorite on the ranch. But a midnight intruder on the property digs up an even bigger mystery, putting the team on high alert and impeding their efforts. Viewers can follow the conversation on social media with Mystery at #BlindFrogRanch, and follow Discovery on Facebook, X, Instagram, and TikTok for more updates. MYSTERY AT BLIND FROG RANCH is produced by Anomaly Entertainment for Discovery.”

The trailer for season five is below.

