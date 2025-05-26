Tires: Season Two; Netflix Releases Premiere Date and Trailer for Comedy Series

Tires will return for its second season next month, and Netflix has released a trailer teasing the return of the comedy series from Shane Gillis. The series was renewed for a second season ahead of its season one premiere.

Starring Gillis, Steve Gerben, Chris O’Connor, Kilah Fox, and Stavros Halkias, the series follows a man after he takes over the family-owned auto-repair chain.

Netflix shared the following about season two:

“Created by McKeever, Steve Gerben, and Shane Gillis — this season of Tires takes us back to Valley Forge Automotive, where after the unexpected success of their big marketing idea, Will (Steve Gerben) and Shane (Shane Gillis) rush to grow personally and professionally without fully realizing the cost of doing business.”

Tires returns on June 5th. The trailer for season two is below.

What do you think? Did you watch season one of this Netflix series? Do you plan to watch season two?