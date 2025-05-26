Mr. Scorsese: Apple TV+ Announces Documentary Series About Iconic Director

Mr. Scorsese is headed to Apple TV+. The streaming service announced a five-part documentary about the iconic film director, directed by Rebecca Miller.

Apple TV+ revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release:

“Today, Apple TV+ announced “Mr. Scorsese,” a five-part film portrait of iconic director, producer and writer Martin Scorsese, directed by acclaimed filmmaker Rebecca Miller (“She Came to Me,” “Personal Velocity”). “Mr. Scorsese” originated with executive producers Miller and Damon Cardasis at Round Films (“Maggie’s Plan,” “Saturday Church”), and Cindy Tolan (“Étoile,” “Dandelion”), Miller’s longtime creative collaborator. “I am so grateful to have been given the artistic freedom and access to create a cinematic portrait of one of our greatest living artists, Martin Scorsese,” said Miller. “His work and life are so vast and so compelling that the piece evolved from one to five parts over a five-year period; crafting this documentary alongside my longtime collaborators has been one of the defining experiences of my life as a filmmaker.” “Mr. Scorsese” is a film portrait of a man through the lens of his work, exploring the many facets of a visionary who redefined filmmaking, including his extraordinary career and unique personal history. With exclusive, unrestricted access to Scorsese’s private archives, the documentary series is anchored by extensive conversations with the filmmaker himself and never-before-seen interviews with friends, family and creative collaborators including Robert De Niro, Daniel Day-Lewis, Leonardo DiCaprio, Mick Jagger, Robbie Robertson, Thelma Schoonmaker, Steven Spielberg, Sharon Stone, Jodie Foster, Paul Schrader, Margot Robbie, Cate Blanchett, Jay Cocks and Rodrigo Prieto, along with his children, wife Helen Morris and close childhood friends. From acclaimed director Miller, “Mr. Scorsese” examines how his own colorful life experiences informed his artistic vision as each film he made stunned the world with originality. Starting with his New York University student films through to the present day, this documentary explores the themes that have fascinated Scorsese and informed his work, including the place of good and evil in the fundamental nature of humankind. Emmy Award-nominated trio Cardasis, Tolan and Miller (“Arthur Miller: Writer”) serve as executive producers of “Mr. Scorsese” alongside Rick Yorn, Christopher Donnelly and Julie Yorn. Ron Burkle produces. Robert Fernandez and Patrick Walmsley co-executive produce. The series is presented by Expanded Media and Round Films in association with LBI Entertainment and Moxie Pictures.”

The premiere date for the new documentary will be announced later.

What do you think? Will you watch this new series on Apple TV+ when it premieres?