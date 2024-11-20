The Studio: Apple TV+ Announces Premiere Date for Seth Rogen Comedy Series

The Studio has its premiere date. Apple TV+ has announced that the new half-hour comedy series will arrive in March with the release of a trailer and new poster.

Seth Rogen (above), Catherine O’Hara, Kathryn Hahn, Ike Barinholtz, and Chase Sui Wonders star in the comedy series, which follows an executive (Rogen) who takes over a struggling movie studio and tries to run it in these changing times. Bryan Cranston guest stars in the series.

Apple TV+ revealed the following about the plot of the series:

In The Studio, Rogen stars as Matt Remick, the newly appointed head of embattled Continental Studios. As movies struggle to stay alive and relevant, Matt and his core team of infighting executives battle their insecurities as they wrangle narcissistic artists and craven corporate overlords in the ever-elusive pursuit of making great films. With their power suits masking their never-ending sense of panic, every party, set visit, casting decision, marketing meeting and award show presents them with an opportunity for glittering success or career-ending catastrophe. As someone who eats, sleeps and breathes movies, it’s the job Matt’s been pursuing his whole life, and it may very well destroy him. The Studio assembles a star-studded ensemble cast including Emmy, SAG and Golden Globe Award winner Catherine O’Hara, Emmy Award nominee Kathryn Hahn, Ike Barinholtz and Chase Sui Wonders. Academy Award nominee and Emmy Award winner Bryan Cranston will appear as a guest star.

The Studio arrives on March 26th. The trailer and poster for the new series are below.

