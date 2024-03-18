Your Friends and Neighbors: Amanda Peet Joins Apple TV+ Series, Craig Gillespie To Direct

Your Friends and Neighbors has added to its cast. Amanda Peet (Dirty John) is joining the cast of the Apple TV+ series alongside Jon Hamm (Grimsburg) and Olivia Munn. The streaming service ordered the series in December.

In the series, Hamm will play a hedge fund manager who turns to stealing from his wealthy neighbors after he loses his job. Deadline revealed that things will work well for him until he breaks into “the wrong house at the wrong time.”

Jonathan Tropper (Warrior) is behind the series Craig Gillespie (Physical) will direct the first two episodes and executive produce the series.

The premiere date for Your Friends and Neighbors will be announced later.

