Physical: Season Three; Apple TV+ Renews ’80s Dramedy TV Series

Fans of Physical will see even more episodes of the dramedy series. Apple TV+ has renewed the 1980s workout series. Starring Rose Byrne, Rory Scovel, Dierdre Friel, Della Saba, Lou Taylor Pucci, Paul Sparks, and Murray Bartlet, the series is from Annie Weisman.

Apple TV+ revealed more about the series’ renewal in a press release.

“On the heels of the finale of its broadly celebrated second season, Apple TV+ announced a season three renewal for “Physical,” its hit, half-hour dramedy starring and executive produced by Rose Byrne and hailing from creator, writer and executive producer Annie Weisman. “I am thrilled for the opportunity to continue telling Sheila’s story in creative collaboration with Rose Byrne and the rest of our incredible cast, writers and crew. Rose’s breathtaking, hilarious and brave performance is the North Star on our show’s journey of personal empowerment and transformation in ’80s Southern California in all its synth-pop, sun-baked, spandex-clad glory,” said Annie Weisman, creator and showrunner. “The feedback we’ve received from audiences who continue to discover and feel seen by “Physical” is the most deeply gratifying experience of my career and I’m so grateful to our team at Apple and Tomorrow Studios for making this dream a reality.” Since its global debut on Apple TV+, “Physical” has drawn broad acclaim from audiences and critics alike, as well as praise for performances by its ensemble cast led by “perfectly cast” and “masterful” Rose Byrne, and season two’s new addition, Emmy Award nominee and Critics Choice Award winner Murray Bartlett, who starred alongside Rory Scovel, Dierdre Friel and Paul Sparks. “Physical” is produced by Tomorrow Studios (an ITV Studios partnership). Created, written and executive produced by Weisman, who also serves as showrunner. This series is directed by Stephanie Laing, who also serves as executive producer along with Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements for Tomorrow Studios, Craig Gillespie and Byrne. Alissa Bachner serves as co-executive producer.”

A premiere date for Physical season three will be announced later.

