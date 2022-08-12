Grantchester: Season Eight Renewal Set for ITV and PBS Masterpiece Series

Grantchester is returning for an eighth season. ITV and PBS have renewed the Masterpiece series and new episodes are already being filmed. Starring Robson Green, Tessa Peake-Jones, Tom Brittney, Al Weaver, Kacey Ainsworth, Oliver Dimsdale, Nick Brimble, Gary Beadle, Bradley Hall, Felix Scott, Skye Lucia Degruttola, and Jemma Redgrave, the British detective series is set during the 1950s.

ITV revealed more about the drama’s renewal in a press release.

“Fan-favourite crime drama Grantchester is set to return for an eighth season on ITV and MASTERPIECE PBS in the US.

Filming for the hugely popular show produced by Kudos (a Banijay UK company) has started, with Robson Green returning as DI Geordie Keating and Tom Brittney as Reverend Will Davenport.

Will is the happiest he’s ever been but his world will be rocked by a terrible accident. He’s always preached the word of a compassionate God – but how can he now, when his despair leads him on a dangerous downward spiral?

Geordie has found a new contentment in his relationship with Cathy, but when they are both confronted with shocking announcements at work their happiness is threatened. As Mrs C, Leonard, Jack and Daniel rally around, both Will and Geordie find themselves in unfamiliar, emotional waters and murder is always around the corner.

The eighth season of Grantchester will range from Speedway to spies, exploring the lives of invisible women and the very visible problems caused by Leonard’s new vocation which may, once again, find him battling the law.

Exploring faith, forgiveness, and redemption – this explosive series tests Will and Geordie to the limit.

Charlotte Ritchie (Ghosts) returns as Bonnie, alongside Tessa Peake-Jones as Mrs C, Al Weaver as Leonard Finch, Kacey Ainsworth as Cathy Keating, Oliver Dimsdale as Daniel Marlowe and Nick Brimble as Jack Chapman.

Special guest actors for this series include Shaun Dingwall (Top Boy, Noughts & Crosses), Jeff Rawle (Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, Doc Martin) and Jemima Rooper (Gold Digger, The Girlfriend Experience).

Kudos Executive Producer Emma Kingsman-Lloyd says:

“We are delighted to be returning to our beloved Grantchester. It’s a testament to the fantastic creative work of our cast and crew that the audience want us back series after series.”

MASTERPIECE Executive Producer Susanne Simpson says:

“We are thrilled to bring MASTERPIECE viewers back to Grantchester for an eighth season. The talented ensemble cast and captivating storylines have made Grantchester one of our most beloved series. We can’t wait for fans to see it!”

Robson Green added:

“It’s so good to be back on Grantchester. A series that just gets better with age. Everyone involved is at the top of their game and this incredibly charming, likeable, dark and edgy show is an absolute privilege to be part of.”

Tom Brittney said:

“I’m absolutely chuffed that we’re going ahead with another series of Grantchester and that I get to continue playing a character I adore so much. To be part of a show as well loved as this one, that is now in its eighth series, is an absolute honour.”

Drama commissioner Chloe Tucker will oversee production from an ITV perspective.

Chloe Tucker said:

“We are delighted to be returning to Grantchester for an eighth series. With an incredibly talented cast and crew, and storylines that always deliver, Grantchester is a real treat for the audience.”

The series will be executive produced for Kudos (part of Banijay UK) by Emma Kingsman-Lloyd (Deadwater Fell, Humans), writer and series creator Daisy Coulam (Deadwater Fell, Humans), Robson Green and Tom Brittney. The Executive Producers for MASTERPIECE are Rebecca Eaton and Susanne Simpson at GBH Boston.

Adapted from the Grantchester Mysteries novels by James Runcie, the series was developed for television by Daisy Coulam. Writers this series include Richard Cookson (episode one), Helen Black (episode three), Anita Vettesse (episode four) and Richard Cookson and Karla Williams (episode five).

The series is directed by Rob Evans, Al Weaver (who makes his directing debut) and Martin Smith.”