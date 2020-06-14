Vulture Watch

Are Sidney and Geordie still on the case? Has the Grantchester TV show been cancelled or renewed for a fifth season on PBS? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Grantchester, season five. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

A PBS period mystery drama, Grantchester stars James Norton, Robson Green, Tessa Peake-Jones, Tom Brittney, Al Weaver, Kacey Ainsworth, Oliver Dimsdale, Nick Brimble, Gary Beadle, Bradley Hall, Felix Scott, Skye Lucia Degruttola, and Jemma Redgrave. Set in the 1950s, in the Cambridgeshire village of Grantchester, the British detective series is based on James Runcie’s Grantchester Mysteries. The story centers on sleuthing Anglican vicar Sidney Chambers (Norton) and his partner in crime-fighting, Detective Inspector Geordie Keating (Green).



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S Grantchester has been renewed for a fifth season on PBS and ITV which will debut June 14, 2020. Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?

Telly’s Take

Because it’s supported by “Viewers like you,” rather than ads, we don’t have ratings when predicting whether PBS will cancel or renew Grantchester for season five. Fortunately for viewers like you, this time around, it was renewed through its fifth season, ahead of the US season four premiere on PBS. There’s no word that this will be a final season, but this show originates on UK’s ITV, and British programs often don’t run as long as American ones, so I’ll keep my eyes peeled for any news. Subscribe for free Grantchester cancellation or renewal alerts.



Grantchester Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

Check out ratings for other network TV shows?

Don’t miss our other TV show status pages.

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Do you hope the Grantchester TV show will be renewed past its upcoming fifth season? How would you feel if PBS cancelled this TV series, instead?