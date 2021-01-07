Caillou: TV Series “Cancelled” by PBS Kids After 20 Years

PBS Kids has said goodbye to the Caillou TV show after airing the animated pre-school series for more than 20 years. The show stopped airing on PBS Kids on December 27th. While many online are cheering that the educational series has been cancelled, they’re actually a bit late to the party.

For those without young children, the Caillou TV series revolves around the day-to-day adventures of Caillou (above, left), an inquisitive four-year-old boy with a big imagination. He lives with his parents, Doris (Jennifer Seguin) and Boris (Pat Fry), two-year-old sister Rosie (Jesse Vinet), and Gilbert (Bob Stutt), the family cat. Caillou attends pre-school under the guidance of his teacher, Miss Martin (Ellen David), and plays with classmates Clementine (Sofie Holland), Sarah (Melissa Pirrera), and best friend Leo (Graeme Jokic). Bryn McAule, Jaclyn Linetsky, and Annie Bovaird have all played the title character during the show’s run.

In the United States, PBS Kids began airing Caillou back in September 2000. The series was actually first broadcast in September 1997 in Canada. It was produced for five seasons and a total of 144 half-hour episodes before ending in October 2010.

Now, more than a decade after its actual cancellation, PBS Kids has decided to stop airing the reruns.

We're saying farewell to @cailloudhx, but remember, when we say goodbye to something… pic.twitter.com/k7gYRgy57l — PBS KIDS (@PBSKIDS) January 5, 2021

At the moment, the series doesn’t seem to be available on any other channel in the United States. Amazon Prime subscribers can watch the first season for free and episodes can be purchased on Amazon and other services. The WildBrain company (which produced Caillou) offers some classic episodes on their YouTube channel, as well as newly created installments.

What do you think? Have you or someone in your home enjoyed watching the Caillou TV series? Are you sorry to hear that it’s leaving PBS Kids?