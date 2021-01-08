Network: ABC

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: January 7, 2021 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Pat Sajak and Vanna White (hosts)

TV show description:

A primetime version of the popular syndicated game show, the Celebrity Wheel of Fortune series welcomes three celebrity contestants each episode. The three competitors play two games (to fill the hour timeslot). They spin the world’s most famous wheel and solve word puzzles.

The celebrities try to win cash for their favorite charities. Just for playing, competitors will receive $30,000 but, they have the opportunity to win as much as $1 million.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

What do you think? Do you like the Celebrity Wheel of Fortune TV show? Do you think it should be cancelled or renewed for another season?