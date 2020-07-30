All Creatures Great and Small: Season Two? C5 and PBS in Talks to Continue Series

It’s all good news for All Creatures Great and Small. Deadline reports PBS and the UK’s Channel 5 are in talks to renew the reboot TV show for a second season before its season one premiere.

A reboot of the classic BBC TV show, the drama series is based on the books of James Alfred Wright and follows the ups and downs of life as a veterinary in the rural Yorkshire Dales. The original TV show ran on the BBC from 1978 to 1990.

The All Creatures Great and Small reboot isn’t set to debut on Channel 5 in the UK and PBS Masterpiece in the U.S. until 2021. However, it looks like the series may already have a season two. Executive producer Colin Callender says he is in talks with the networks for a second season of the British reboot series:

We are in discussions with Channel 5 in England and Masterpiece. We are developing season two right now. So there’s every intention and hope that this will be a returning series and hopefully everyone will fall in love with the characters and want to run and run. Certainly that was our ambition from the outset.”

What do you think? Are you familiar with the original All Creatures Great and Small series? Will you watch the reboot?