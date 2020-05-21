Vulture Watch

Streaming on the Netflix subscription service, Alexa & Katie stars Paris Berelc, Isabel May, Jolie Jenkins, Emery Kelly, Eddie Shin, Finn Carr, Tiffani Thiessen, Constance Marie, and Gunner Burkhardt. The sitcom centers on Alexa Mendoza (Berelc), a high school student who’s undergoing treatment for cancer. Outgoing and enthusiastic, despite her diagnosis and treatment, Alexa loves life out loud. With her unique and steadfast best friend, Katie Cooper (May), at her side, Alexa refuses to let her spirit falter. In the third season, junior year brings Alexa and Katie new relationships and surprising friendships with big decisions on the horizon.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S Alexa & Katie has been cancelled, so there will not be a fourth season. Season three resumes June 13, 2020. Stay tuned for further updates.

Unless they decide to publicize viewership, it is difficult to predict whether Netflix will cancel or renew Alexa & Katie for season four. Since Netflix isn’t ad-supported, it can take a chance on series it believes in, but sooner or later it comes down to production costs, versus viewership numbers. I suspect that the show will be renewed for a fourth (and perhaps, final) season. Generally speaking, Netflix TV shows which are going to be renewed are usually picked up within a month or so of the series or season premiere. I’ll keep my ears open and an eye out for news, and will update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Alexa & Katie cancellation or renewal news.

5/20/20 update: Alexa & Katie has been cancelled.



