Alexa & Katie: Season Four? Has the Netflix Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

by Telly Vulture

Alexa and Katie TV show on Netflix: canceled or renewed for season 4?

(Netflix)

Vulture Watch

The Television Vulture is watching the Alexa & Katie TV show on NetflixWhat changes will junior year bring? Has the Alexa & Katie TV show been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season on Netflix? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Alexa & Katie, season four. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?  
 

What’s This TV Show About?

Streaming on the Netflix subscription service, Alexa & Katie stars Paris Berelc, Isabel May, Jolie Jenkins, Emery Kelly, Eddie Shin, Finn Carr, Tiffani Thiessen, Constance Marie, and Gunner Burkhardt. The sitcom centers on Alexa Mendoza (Berelc), a high school student who’s undergoing treatment for cancer. Outgoing and enthusiastic, despite her diagnosis and treatment, Alexa loves life out loud. With her unique and steadfast best friend, Katie Cooper (May), at her side, Alexa refuses to let her spirit falter. In the third season, junior year brings Alexa and Katie new relationships and surprising friendships with big decisions on the horizon.
 

O   F   F   I   C   I   A   L          S   T   A   T   U   S
Alexa & Katie has been cancelled, so there will not be a fourth season. Season three resumes June 13, 2020. Stay tuned for further updates.
 
Telly’s Take

Unless they decide to publicize viewership, it is difficult to predict whether Netflix will cancel or renew Alexa & Katie for season four. Since Netflix isn’t ad-supported, it can take a chance on series it believes in, but sooner or later it comes down to production costs, versus viewership numbers. I suspect that the show will be renewed for a fourth (and perhaps, final) season. Generally speaking, Netflix TV shows which are going to be renewed are usually picked up within a month or so of the series or season premiere. I’ll keep my ears open and an eye out for news, and will update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Alexa & Katie cancellation or renewal news.

5/20/20 update: Alexa & Katie has been cancelled.
 

Alexa & Katie Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

 

What do you think? Were you hoping the Alexa & Katie TV show would be renewed for a fourth season? How do you feel that Netflix cancelled this TV series, instead?



Robyn
Reader
Robyn

PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE have a season 4 all i have done during quarantine is watch Alexa and Katie over and over even though i know what’s gonna happen. So all i ask is a season 4 and a lot more seasons lots of love Robyn

Vote Up80Vote Down Reply
April 22, 2020 5:35 pm
Robyn
Reader
Robyn

Please don’t cancel Alexa & Katie! It is a great show, very entertaining for all ages

Vote Up70Vote Down Reply
April 9, 2020 1:30 pm
Fran
Reader
Fran

I’m having a mental breakdown I love this show so much there has to be season 4 and more

Vote Up60Vote Down Reply
April 11, 2020 4:35 pm
Kenzie Betley
Reader
Kenzie Betley

I love Alexa and Katie please don’t cancel it

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
May 2, 2020 10:48 am
Carlie Thompson
Reader
Carlie Thompson

Alexa and Katie need a season four!!!

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
April 7, 2020 9:11 am
Immie
Reader
Immie

I would love for there to be a season 4 and maybe more, but if Netflix cancelled the show I would be devistated it’s the best show I’ve ever watched so please keep this show going !

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
April 6, 2020 7:29 pm
Annie
Reader
Annie

Please release a fourth season of Alexa & Katie! I love the show and so do my siblings! Please don’t cancel it, and please, add a fourth season

Vote Up7-1Vote Down Reply
March 21, 2020 1:57 pm
Bob
Reader
Bob

I love Alexa and Katie

Vote Up7-1Vote Down Reply
March 15, 2020 10:50 am
merline
Reader
merline

please make season 4 happen please pretty please i really love the show

Vote Up6-1Vote Down Reply
March 2, 2020 9:40 am
Arin
Reader
Arin

I would so hate if they canceled the TV show

Vote Up10-1Vote Down Reply
February 6, 2020 6:52 pm
