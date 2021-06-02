Vulture Watch

Has the Atypical TV show been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season on Netflix?



Streaming on the Netflix paid subscription platform, Atypical stars Keir Gilchrist, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Michael Rapaport, Brigette Lundy-Paine, Nik Dodani, and Jenna Boyd. This coming of age series centers on Sam (Gilchrist), a young man on the autism spectrum who’s now a freshman in college. He grapples with new challenges, from making friends to managing his schedule. When Sam decides to get a girlfriend, his bid for more independence puts his whole family (Leigh, Rapaport, and Lundy-Paine) on a path of self-discovery.



Unless they decide to publicize viewership, it is difficult to predict whether Netflix will cancel or renew Atypical for season four. Since Netflix isn’t ad-supported, it can take a chance on series it believes in and stories that need telling, but sooner or later it comes down to production costs, versus viewership numbers. That being said, few Netflix series last more than a couple of seasons. Netflix TV shows which are going to be renewed are usually picked up within a month or so of the series or season premiere. For now, I’ll keep my ears open and an eye out for news, and will update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Atypical cancellation or renewal news.

2/24/20 update: Netflix has renewed Atypical for a fourth season.



