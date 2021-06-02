Young Wallander: Season Two Production and Casting Announced by Netflix

The cast of Young Wallander is back at work, and some new faces are on set of the Netflix TV show. Tomiwa Edun and Lisa Hammond have joined Adam Pålsson and Leanne Best in the prequel to the Wallander series.

Netflix shared the following about the upcoming season of Young Wallander:

“Young Wallander will be back with a new case – launching on Netflix in 2022. Several new cast members were announced today, including ‘Tomiwa Edun and Lisa Hammond, along with first look images from the series.

Adam Pålsson (Moscow Noir, Don’t Ever Wipe Tears Without Gloves) will return as Kurt Wallander, alongside Leanne Best (Black Mirror), Ellise Chappell (Poldark) and Yasen Atour (The Witcher: Season 2).

The new cast members joining the police force are ‘Tomiwa Edun (Merlin) as Superintendent Samuel Osei and Lisa Hammond (EastEnders) as Roberta Modin. Other new cast members include Josef Davies (The King), Lewis Mackinnon (Doctors) and Kim Adis (Get Even).

“I anticipate this new case to be even more vibrant, thrilling and gripping. We will go deeper and broader in the story and get to know Reza, Rask, Mona and other characters even more. It feels like we have found home now when we know the universe and characters better, what color palette to paint with and with which pencil,” says Adam Pålsson and continues:

“Jens Jonsson is confident, funny and enthusiastic as the director. And with Gaute Gunnari behind the camera everything looks insanely nice. Not to mention my fantastic co-actors… They knock my socks off every day! I feel very fortunate to be a part of this production and I’m really eager to soon present Young Wallander to the Netflix members all around the world.”

The English language drama is told over six new serialized episodes. Set in contemporary Sweden, Kurt Wallander is found adrift and uncertain of the future following his exit from the police force. An opportunity to re-join the Major Crimes Unit arises when a new Superintendent, Samuel Osei, takes on the leadership. Wallander accepts the offer and is tasked with what seems to be a straightforward case: a hit-and-run outside a nightclub.

However, when the victim is found to be connected to an infamous murder case handled by Frida Rask eight years ago, Wallander quickly suspects that there is more to this incident than meets the eye. Determined to uncover the truth, he refuses to back off – even when the investigation leads him to the door of those who could end his career in a heartbeat.”