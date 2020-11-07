Young Wallander: Season Two Renewal for Netflix Prequel Series

Young Wallender is returning to Netflix. The streaming service has renewed the prequel series for a second season. Season one premiered on September 3, but it is not known when season two will arrive.

Adam Pålsson stars as Kurt Wallender, and he is joined by Richard Dillane, Leanne Best, Ellise Chappell, Yasen Atour, Charles Mnene, Jacob Collins-Levy, Alan Emrys, and Kiza Deen.

Per Deadline, the series is a “modern reimagining of the detective story with Kurt Wallander navigating the increasingly violent environment of present-day Sweden. In the first season, after he was unable to save a teenager from a gruesome attack, Wallander had to learn to cope with his guilt in order to solve the crime.”

Kenneth Branagh starred as Kurt Wallender in the original Wallender series. Young Wallender will return to Netflix in 2021.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Young Wallender? Will you watch season two?