Network: Hulu.
Episodes: 20 (hour).
Seasons: Two.
TV show dates: July 25, 2018 — December 11, 2019.
Series status: Cancelled.
Performers include: André Holland, Melanie Lynskey, Sissy Spacek, Bill Skarsgård, Jane Levy, Scott Glenn, Terry O’Quinn, Chosen Jacobs, Allison Tolman, Noel Fisher, Lizzy Caplan, Paul Sparks, Barkhad Abdi, Yusra Warsama, Elsie Fisher, Matthew Alan, and Tim Robbins.
TV show description:
From creators Sam Shaw and Dustin Thomason, the Castle Rock TV show is based on the written works of Stephen King. The psychological horror series is set in the “Stephen King multiverse” and unfolds within a few square miles of the Maine woodland.
The first season of this anthology drama kicks off when death-row lawyer Henry Deaver (Holland) receives an anonymous phone call that draws him back to his hometown of Castle Rock, Maine. It is not long before Henry takes on a new client at the Shawshank State Penitentiary. The cast of characters also includes Shawshank warden Dale Lacy (O’Quinn), Henry’s mother, Ruth Deaver (Spacek), Molly Strand (Lynskey), Alan Pangborn (Glenn), and Jackie (Levy).
The second season follows a feud between warring clans that comes to a boil when budding psychopath Annie Wilkes (Caplan) gets waylaid in Castle Rock and meets the Merrill crime family.
Series Finale:
Episode #20 — Clean
The opposite of Joy.
First aired: December 11, 2019.
