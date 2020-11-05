Menu

Castle Rock: Season Two Viewer Votes

Castle Rock TV show on Hulu: season 2 viewer votes (canceled or renewed for season 3?)Who will survive in the second season of the Castle Rock TV show on Hulu? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Castle Rock is cancelled or renewed for season three. Hulu and other streaming platforms, however, collect their own data. If you’ve been watching this TV series, we’d love to know how you feel about the second season episodes of Castle Rock hereStatus Update Below.

A Hulu thriller anthology series, Castle Rock is based on the writings of Stephen King, is set in the “Stephen King multiverse” and unfolds in a fictional town in Maine. The second season stars Lizzy Caplan, Paul Sparks, Barkhad Abdi, Yusra Warsama, Elsie Fisher, Matthew Alan, and Tim Robbins. A feud between warring clans — the Merrills and the Somali community — comes to a boil when budding psychopath Annie Wilkes (Caplan) gets waylaid in Castle Rock.

What do you think? Which season two episodes of the Castle Rock TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Castle Rock on Hulu should be cancelled or renewed for a third season? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.

11/5/20 update: Castle Rock has been canceled by Hulu.



3
Ed Desotell
Ed Desotell

Great show. Stephen King is an unbelievable writer. Look forward to season 3.

March 26, 2020 8:36 pm
Charmaine
Charmaine

Please bring us season 3 of castle rock and watchmen season 2 and his dark materials season 2

February 17, 2020 6:45 am
Angela Cartee
Angela Cartee

One of the best series Ive seen. Spreading the word. Please bring on season 3, 4. 5. Etc…

November 6, 2019 11:22 am
