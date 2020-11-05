Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

Streaming on the Hulu platform, Castle Rock is based on the writings of Stephen King, is set in the “Stephen King multiverse” and unfolds in a fictional town in Maine. The second season stars Lizzy Caplan, Paul Sparks, Barkhad Abdi, Yusra Warsama, Elsie Fisher, Matthew Alan, and Tim Robbins. A feud between warring clans — the Merrills and the Somali community — comes to a boil when budding psychopath Annie Wilkes (Caplan) gets waylaid in Castle Rock.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

Castle Rock has been cancelled, so there will not be a third season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will Hulu cancel or renew Castle Rock for season three? Hulu, like the other streaming services, capture their own viewing data so, unless they choose to release that information, it’s difficult to gauge where a series is a success or not. For what it’s worth, my hungry gut tells me Castle Rock will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Castle Rock cancellation or renewal news.

11/5/20 update: Castle Rock has been canceled by Hulu.



What do you think? Were you hoping the Castle Rock TV show would be renewed for a third season? How do you feel that Hulu cancelled this TV series, instead?