Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

   

Castle Rock: Has the Hulu Series Been Cancelled or Renewed for Season Three?

by Telly Vulture

Castle Rock TV show on Hulu: canceled or renewed for season 3?

Vulture Watch

The Television Vulture is watching the Castle Rock TV show on HuluDo viewers want more of this “cockadoodie” series? Has the Castle Rock TV show been cancelled or renewed for a third season on Hulu? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Castle Rock, season three. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?  
 

What’s This TV Show About?

Streaming on the Hulu platform, Castle Rock is based on the writings of Stephen King, is set in the “Stephen King multiverse” and unfolds in a fictional town in Maine. The second season stars Lizzy Caplan, Paul Sparks, Barkhad Abdi, Yusra Warsama, Elsie Fisher, Matthew Alan, and Tim Robbins. A feud between warring clans — the Merrills and the Somali community — comes to a boil when budding psychopath Annie Wilkes (Caplan) gets waylaid in Castle Rock.
 

O   F   F   I   C   I   A   L          S   T   A   T   U   S

Castle Rock has been cancelled, so there will not be a third season. Stay tuned for further updates.
 
Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?
Sign up for our FREE email alerts.
 
 
Telly’s Take

Will Hulu cancel or renew Castle Rock for season three? Hulu, like the other streaming services, capture their own viewing data so, unless they choose to release that information, it’s difficult to gauge where a series is a success or not. For what it’s worth, my hungry gut tells me Castle Rock will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Castle Rock cancellation or renewal news.

11/5/20 update: Castle Rock has been canceled by Hulu.
 

Castle Rock Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

 

What do you think? Were you hoping the Castle Rock TV show would be renewed for a third season? How do you feel that Hulu cancelled this TV series, instead?



Canceled and renewed TV show

42
Leave a Reply

avatar
38 Comment threads
4 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
39 Comment authors
JordanValerieKendra SteebyBethanyKirsten Barrisford Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Jordan
Reader
Jordan

I love this show and have watch both seasons twice! I really hope Hulu brings us season three.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
October 25, 2020 6:11 am
Valerie
Reader
Valerie

PLEASE bring back this series! It was addictive!

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
October 4, 2020 8:03 am
Kendra Steeby
Reader
Kendra Steeby

Please bring this series back, I love it and want more!

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
August 30, 2020 11:05 am
Bethany
Reader
Bethany

Please please please bring castle rock back for a 3rd season and a 4th,5th ,6th…..

Vote Up50Vote Down Reply
August 20, 2020 3:11 pm
Kirsten Barrisford
Reader
Kirsten Barrisford

Yes please bring Castle Rick back for season 3!

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
August 10, 2020 8:57 pm
Kriszy24
Reader
Kriszy24

Please bring castle rock back for a 3rd season. This was a great show. I love it!!!

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
July 9, 2020 11:02 pm
Lori C Turner
Reader
Lori C Turner

I am a DIE HARD Master of Horror, King fan. Totally loved the Castle Rock series and would of course, love to see another season.

Vote Up60Vote Down Reply
May 12, 2020 9:47 pm
Lou Ann
Reader
Lou Ann

I loved the show. I’m a Stephen King fan. Hope it gets renewed for Season 3.

Vote Up60Vote Down Reply
April 23, 2020 10:54 am
1 2 3
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz