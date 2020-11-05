Grey’s Anatomy: Season 17; Mackenzie Marsh to Recur on ABC Series

Grey’s Anatomy returns to ABC next week, and the series has now made a recurring member cast addition. Mackenzie Marsh is joining the series. Fans will recognize her from Charmed and Will & Grace.

Deadline revealed a little about her role on the ABC drama:

“Marsh will play Val Ashton. She’s intelligent, has a fun-loving sense of humor and works in publishing but is extremely lonely.”

Based on that description, Marsh will likely appear as a patient, but fans will need to wait and see once her character arrives on the series. She is joining Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson, James Pickens Jr., Kevin McKidd, Jesse Williams, Caterina Scorsone, Camilla Luddington, Kelly McCreary, Kim Raver, Giacomo Gianniotti, Greg Germann, Chris Carmack, and Jake Borelli on the series.

Grey’s Anatomy will return to ABC on November 12.

What do you think? Are you excited for the return of Grey’s Anatomy on ABC?