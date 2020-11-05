The Tick: Casts of All Three TV Series to Reunite for Charity

Fans of The Tick are in for a real treat later this month. Stars from all three shows of The Tick are gathering together for an event for charity. The event is set for November 15, and fans will be able to view it online for a week. There is a ticket to buy but proceeds will benefit food banks across the US.

Fans of The Tick will see the following appear during the event:

“From the 2016 Amazon series: Peter Serafinowicz (The Tick), Griffin Newman (Arthur), Valorie Curry (Dot), Brendan Hines (Superian), and Scott Speiser (Overkill). From the 2001 FOX series: Patrick Warburton (The Tick), David Burke (Arthur), and Liz Vassey (Captain Liberty). From the 1994 animated series: Townsend Coleman (The Tick), Rob Paulsen (Arthur), Cam Clarke (Die Fledermaus), Jess Harness (Sewer Urchin), and Jim Cummings (Mr. Mental). Along with creator Ben Edlund (Supernatural) and writer/producer Christopher McCulloch (The Venture Bros).”

What do you think? Were you a fan of The Tick? Will you join the casts for this special charity stream later this month?